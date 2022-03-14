It has been 38 years since the air temperature in Funchal was so low

The cold record in Funchal/Observatory dates back to Valentine’s Day in 1981 and 1984 (7.4 ºC)

For almost four decades, the air temperature in downtown Funchal – Observatory – was not as low as that recorded today at 09:00 (9.6 ºC). It is necessary to go back to 1984 to find temperature records even lower than that recorded today (until 12:00) at the Funchal Observatory station, then with the extreme air temperature dropping to 7.4 ºC. The same record had been recorded precisely three years earlier, when on the ‘hot’ Valentine’s Day it was also recorded, then for the first time, the lowest minimum temperature in Funchal since records exist (7.4 ºC).

In the month of March only on the 11th and in the year 1972 the air temperature cooled to 7.7 ºC, revealed to DIÁRIO Victor Prior, regional delegate of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...