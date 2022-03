The Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were called this afternoon to help some motorists who had been stranded in the Lombo do Mouro area due to snow.

The four cars were on the road that connects Encumeada and Paul da Serra and were also helped by the Forest Police Corps.

All occupants were in good health.

Not sure why these roads are not all closed, unless was before they closed them.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...