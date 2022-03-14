Wind gives no truce at Madeira Airport

As I predicted last week, nothing would land today at the airport, and the next two days are going to be very difficult also, which I also warned about o Thursday. It’s good many flights were cancelled before people set off to the airports, letting the stress be a little less, but if you are only coming for a week it’s not really great for you having your holiday reduced by at least two days.

The strong wind continues to give no truce at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, with 51 flights canceled (between arrivals and departures) until 16:20. In addition to these, six other flights ended up diverting.

Madeira Airports had already alerted to the weather forecasts yesterday, requiring passengers to only go to the airport with confirmation that their flight would take place.

From Diário Notícias

