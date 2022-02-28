Region considers triangulation operation with other countries for connection to Russia

The Regional Government is considering an operation that involves triangulation by other countries through which the connection to Russia can still be made, in order to help the 200 Russian tourists leave Madeira. This is a subject on which Eduardo Jesus expects to have more information by the end of the day.

In a note sent to the media, the regional secretary of Tourism reaffirms that the Regional Government remains committed to helping Ukrainian and Russian tourists who remain in the Region. “The situations are always being monitored in line with the operators and their respective DMC (Destination Management Company) in Madeira, as well as with the Regional Directorate for Communities and External Cooperation and the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF)”, he says.

The executive led by Miguel Albuquerque recalls that we are talking about different situations between Ukrainian and Russian citizens. The regional secretary, Eduardo Jesus adds that “for any of the communities, the process goes through the SEF”. “In the case of Ukrainians who want to stay in Madeira, for applications for subsidiary protection and, in relation to Russians, for the extension of visas that are necessary so that they can travel back to their country of origin”, explains the official.

The official says that many of the visas required for the trip are coming to an end, but informs that the SEF is prepared to extend them so that they can be used on the return trip.

Still no response from the Russian Embassy. 

For now, there is still no response from the Russian Embassy in Lisbon. The regional secretary for Tourism and Cultural underlines that “at this moment, Ukrainian citizens and Russian citizens are protected in Madeira by the Regional Government, which has contracted accommodation for the two groups. In this regime, we have 70 Ukrainian tourists and 188 Russian tourists”, explains Eduardo Jesus.

The government official indicates that “the situation must evolve in a logic of social support” through Social Security and the mechanisms that are activated for this purpose.

He further states that, for this reason, Social Security, through the Regional Secretariat for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, has already been involved in the process so that there is continuity of protection for these people and better coordination of all stakeholders is carried out.

“The Regional Government is properly coordinated and maintains a team in which people from the various ‘attack fronts’ participate. What is possible to achieve today, will dictate the type of decision we have to make in the coming days”, assumes Eduardo Jesus.

The Madeiran executive states that its primary objective is to obtain, as quickly as possible, “solutions for these citizens, not only for those who need to be welcomed locally, but also for those who want to return to their homes”.

“The strong dependence on third parties, namely in terms of international transport and the limitations posed by the existing restrictions, puts us in a very demanding performance stage”, adds the minister.

  1. For those who ask: “Why does Ukraine matter? “
    This is why Ukraine matters.
    It is the second largest country by area in Europe by area and has a population
    of over 40 million – more than Poland.
    Ukraine ranks:
    1st in Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores;
    2nd place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves;
    2nd place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons, or 12% of the world’s reserves);
    2nd largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons);
    2nd place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves;
    3rd place in Europe (13th place in the world) in shale gas reserves (22 trillion cubic meters)
    4th in the world by the total value of natural resources;
    7th place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons)
    Ukraine is an important agricultural country:
    1st in Europe in terms of arable land area;
    3rd place in the world by the area of black soil (25% of world’s volume);
    1st place in the world in exports of sunflower and sunflower oil;
    2nd place in the world in barley production and 4th place in barley exports;
    3rd largest producer and 4th largest exporter of corn in the world;
    4th largest producer of potatoes in the world;
    5th largest rye producer in the world;
    5th place in the world in bee production (75,000 tons);
    8th place in the world in wheat exports;
    9th place in the world in the production of chicken eggs;
    16th place in the world in cheese exports.
    Ukraine can meet the food needs of 600 million people.
    Ukraine is an important industrialised country:
    1st in Europe in ammonia production;
    Europe’s 2nd’s and the world’s 4th largest natural gas pipeline system;
    3rd largest in Europe and 8th largest in the world in terms of installed capacity of nuclear power plants;
    3rd place in Europe and 11th in the world in terms of rail network length (21,700 km);
    3rd place in the world (after the U.S. and France) in production of locators and locating equipment;
    3rd largest iron exporter in the world
    4th largest exporter of turbines for nuclear power plants in the world;
    4th world’s largest manufacturer of rocket launchers;
    4th place in the world in clay exports
    4th place in the world in titanium exports
    8th place in the world in exports of ores and concentrates;
    9th place in the world in exports of defence industry products;
    10th largest steel producer in the world (32.4 million tons).
    Ukraine matters. That is why its independence is important to the rest of the world.>>

    At around 7am UK time today, in a now deleted twitter thread, Clandestine, who’s twitter account is now suspended, tweeted an interesting perspective on the Ukraine situation which we won’t be seeing on corporate media. Have a read and let us know your thoughts.

    Clandestine’s (@WarClandestine) twitter thread retrieved from Thread Reader App
    1) HOLY SHIT! I think I may be onto something about Ukraine.
    Zelensky said the Russians are firing at “military installations”. How broad is that term?
    I am seeing speculation that could include US installed biolabs.
    At first, I was like no way.
    Then I started digging.

    2) First, I checked if the US even have biolabs in Ukraine. Turns out… we do. And in classic US fashion, it’s marketed as “defence”.
    “Biological Threat Reduction Program in Ukraine”.
    Studying the “most dangerous viruses in the world” at Russia’s borde

    3) Okay so we are studying the world’s most deadly pathogens at Russia’s border. It’s just for defence. Not that big of a deal, right?
    WRONG. I didn’t know this until today, but Russia has been accusing US of creating “bio-weapons” at their border. WHAT!

    4) And they have good reason to believe that, as the US NIH funded gain of function in Wuhan, then C19 “got out” and it ruined the world.
    Russia AND CHINA asked the UN for the US/allies to be “checked and limited” in bio capabilities 4 months ago! WHAT!

    5) DO YOU ALL KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS?!
    China and Russia indirectly (and correctly) blamed the US for the C19 outbreak, and are fearful that the US/allies have more viruses (bioweapons) to let out.
    THIS IS MASSIVE. Yet I’m disturbed that I had didn’t known about this 4 months ago.

    6) So how does that pertain to Ukraine?
    Well where in Ukraine are the “explosions” taking place.
    Here’s a reported explosion in Lutsk.
    This is 75 miles inland in far western Ukraine. The opposite border of Russia…
    What does this have to do with Crimea/Donetsk in the east?

    7) Reportedly Kiev has seen missile strikes as well. At their airports and military installations.
    Kiev is also on the western side of Ukraine. Also, a city the US GOV have confirmed the US have built biolabs in.

    8) Putin also continues to call it a “special military operation”.
    Says he wants to demilitarise and “denazify” the country but not occupy it. What does he mean by that? What is he really targeting?

    9) Yes, I know he targeted airports and military capabilities; but if Putin really believes, as his admin has stated publicly multiple times, that the US are creating bio weapons at Russia’s borders, then this entire situation could be WAY bigger.

    10) I’m not sure what is going on but in the past 4 months, Russia and China accused the US of creating bioweapons at their borders and none of us heard about and our media wrote it off as “disinformation” and largely didn’t report on it other than to call it a conspiracy theory.
    For all of this to make sense, you must be privy to the reality that the US NIH did indeed create C19 in Wuhan. Which has been largely accepted as the reality and confirmed in the emails between Collins and Fauci.
    I broke down their official NIH emails released by Congress

    [“Breakdown source material between America’s top scientists and health officials at NIH , recently made available via FOIA,” Clandestine twitter thread, 18 January 2022 (see attached below).]

    Thread-by-@WarClandestine-Source-MaterialDownload

    If you respond or quote tweet me, get the hashtag going and see if we can trend it.

    We need a reporter to ask Biden admin or international reporters to ask their admins what they know about the US biolabs in Ukraine.
    Here’s an overlap of reported missile strike locations and the biolab locations. Since the top map was made, more missiles hit Lviv as well.
    It certainly appears Putin is targeting the cities and locations with US biolabs present.
    He is 100% going after the alleged bioweapons.

