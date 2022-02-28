WEEK STARTS WITH A FULL HOUSE IN PORTO DO FUNCHAL.

Three cruise ships make up a full house that beautifies the bay of Funchal at the start of this week in the Port of Funchal.

The two giants Aida Nova and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the Viking Star, moored at the north pier, frame the tip this morning.

The Queen Elizabeth ship docked this Sunday at the Port of Funchal and is scheduled to leave today at 5:30 pm. The Aida Nova arrived at dawn, at 6:30 am, and departs at 11:00 pm.

At 6:00 pm today, the Viking Star ship, which arrived in Madeira today at 4:30 am, should also depart.

The images were captured this morning using a drone by Luís Fernandes, a JM collaborator.

