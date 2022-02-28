Overnight stays in January increased by almost 228%

“In the first data for the tourist accommodation sector in the Region, referring to the month of January 2022, it is estimated that 59.7 thousand guests entered the establishments, corresponding to 391.9 thousand overnight stays, which translates into year-on-year variations. very expressive, of +221.8% and +227.7%, respectively”, reports this morning the Regional Directorate for Statistics of Madeira. “In January 2021, tourist activity registered only 18,600 guests and about 119,600 overnight stays”, he emphasizes.

Comparing with the pre-pandemic period, January 2019, “it is observed that the numbers of guests entering and staying overnight in RAM recorded drops of 21.6% and 25.6%, respectively”, adds the DREM.

