The Binter plane that made its first trip to Porto Santo this morning returned to Madeira.

Diário Notícias managed to find out that it was a cancellation for an unspecified technical reason.

Dozens of passengers were thus affected by what happened, both those who would be on the flight to Porto Santo, and those who would return to Madeira.

Remember that the ATR still has one more trip at the end of the afternoon to the island of Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

