Friday FotoTobi Hughes·10th February 2023Friday Foto Thanks to Harald Sammer for this great photo. Was up on Arieero this afternoon and in total fog, then this view opened up towards Curral das Freiras. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related