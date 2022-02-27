REPATRIATION FLIGHT OF RUSSIAN TOURISTS IN MADEIRA TURNED BACK

Madeira News

The Ural Airlines flight that will repatriate many of the Russian tourists who are in Madeira has turned back.

It should be noted that, as JM reported a moment ago, the aircraft was delayed by ten hours, having left Zhukovsky airport after 11 am this Sunday, but, a few minutes ago, ended up returning to Moscow.

The decision of several countries to close the airspace to Russian planes must be at the origin of the situation. Italy, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg today announced the closure of their airspace to Russian planes, in reaction to Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Just a thought, again these are innocent tourists, but who pays for their enforced stay in Madeira?

    Reply

    1. … Harry?? Why are you (and only You) so concerned about the money aspect of this ?? Very Strange !! …

      Reply

  2. No Russell,not only Harry.
    There may well be some decent Russians, but not many are standing up to be counted.
    Maybe, they are afraid to do so.
    Back charge Putin.

    Reply

  3. … ” There may well be some decent “Russians” but you don’t seem to be convinced?? Wow ,, back charge Putin? what does that mean ?? …

    Reply

