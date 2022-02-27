REPATRIATION FLIGHT OF RUSSIAN TOURISTS IN MADEIRA TURNED BACK

The Ural Airlines flight that will repatriate many of the Russian tourists who are in Madeira has turned back.

It should be noted that, as JM reported a moment ago, the aircraft was delayed by ten hours, having left Zhukovsky airport after 11 am this Sunday, but, a few minutes ago, ended up returning to Moscow.

The decision of several countries to close the airspace to Russian planes must be at the origin of the situation. Italy, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg today announced the closure of their airspace to Russian planes, in reaction to Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

