Inspectors remove equipment and furniture from terraces on Rua de Santa Maria; next on Rua da Carreira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Municipal Inspection services of Funchal City Council were today on Rua de Santa Maria Maior where they removed “urban equipment and furniture that were improperly occupying public areas on this historic street in the city”.

According to a statement, this action “takes place after the local authority notified all traders on Rua de Santa Maria Maior to regularize their situations regarding the occupation of public space”.

“In fact, before today’s action, Funchal City Council had carried out awareness-raising actions in order to put an end to what is, in some cases, an abusive occupation of public space”, highlights the source,

In the same press release, councillor João Rodrigues recalls “that when the requalification of that artery and others in the historic Old Town were carried out, the central corridor of Rua de Santa Maria Maior was made with a different pavement so as to be a free corridor, in particular, for people with reduced mobility, also remembering safety issues, namely in the event of the need to provide assistance to any citizen who needs it”.

The person responsible for Urban Planning and Territorial Planning at the CMF, among other departments, also highlights that “in addition to tables on terraces, there are also size rules (height and width) for menus that are placed on the street, and the same applies to parasols”.

After this action on Rua de Santa Maria, the Municipal Inspection services will move to Rua da Carreira, after the appropriate notifications have been made.

João Rodrigues recalls that he himself has already been on the ground, in awareness-raising actions, and highlights that “the CMF is not creating difficulties for anyone but is only acting in compliance with the law, with particular attention to mobility and security issues, this after the period of the pandemic in which there was an exceptional situation”.

The local authority states that the Municipal Inspection will also operate in other areas of the city, specifically Largo dos Varadouros, Rua dos Tanoeiros and Ponta da Cruz.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleThe route to Pico Ruivo remains closed and land clearing is underway
Next ArticleRegional Government wants to have an “exhaustive survey” of losses by the end of the week
Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. A Cidade Velha do Funchal, parece ser uma grande atração turística para o Funchal, todos aqueles que querem experimentar as habitações tradicionais únicas, as ruas, as cores e os sabores da comida e as pessoas e o seu modo de vida de uma verdadeira Experiência Madeira . A Barrarinha linda tambem. Mas é o menos trabalhado, o menos cuidado, o menos pintado e arranjado, o menos fiscalizado pela câmara. porquê? Parece que tudo está a acontecer e a ser resolvido principalmente nos grandes hotéis do Funchal. Porquê? Adoro a Rua Santa Maria, adoro todo o centro histórico até à Rua Do Condomínio Carvalhalo e mais além até ao Caniço.

    The Old Town of Funchal seems to be a major tourist attraction for Funchal, all those who want to experience the unique traditional dwellings, the streets, the colors and flavors of the food and the people and their way of life a true Madeira Experience . The beautiful beach complex of Barrarinha and area too. But it is the least worked on, the least cared for, the least painted and tidy, the least inspected by the city hall. why? It seems like everything is happening and being resolved mainly in the big hotels in Funchal. Why? I love Rua Santa Maria, I love the entire historic center up to Rua Do Condomínio Carvalhalo and beyond to Caniço.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy