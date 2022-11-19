Cristiano Ronaldo and Madeira ‘booked’ Times Square

Turismo de Portugal is associated with the launch of the new figure of Cristiano Ronaldo, made in wax, which has just won a prominent place at Madam Tussauds, in New York. The work was revealed last night, in Times Square, in the presence of thousands of people.

The statue was unveiled on the same day that Turismo de Portugal started a new plan to promote national destinations under the motto ‘Close to US’ and, for an hour, reserved the screens in Times Square with images of 24 points of the country, including Madeira, with emphasis on Pico Ruivo, Pico do Areeiro and Levada do Larano.

This campaign takes place at a time when it is believed that there is a greater position to book trips, due to Black Friday, so Turismo de Portugal expects to impact around 500 million potential tourists.

From Diário Notícias

