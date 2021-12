As usual, the entire Madeiran Executive gathered again to taste the traditional meat and garlic sandwiches in the emblematic space Cica, in the Mercado dos Lavradores, owned by businessman Heliodoro Caldeira.

This time, Miguel Albuquerque and other team from the Regional Government, had the company of a special guest, former governor and current president of Funchal City Council, Pedro Calado.

The calls for a lively night, but lived in accordance with sanitary rules, were reiterated.

From Jornal Madeira

