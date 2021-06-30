This last night was tropical in some coastal locations in Madeira covered by the IPMA weather station network in the Madeira Archipelago.

This was the case in Funchal, Porto Moniz and Santa Cruz, where the air temperature remained above 20 degrees centigrade (ºC) throughout the night. Funchal registered the extremes of the highest minimum temperature (20.8 ºC in the Lido and 20.4 ºC in the Observatory), followed by Porto Moniz (20.3 ºC) and Madeira Airport (20.1 ºC).

This was the first tropical night of the current summer season, just over a week old.

In the case of Porto Moniz, the air temperature dropped below 20 ºC, but after sunrise. The lowest minimum temperature recorded today (until 10:00) was felt in Bica da Cana (9.5 ºC), which is the only record below two digits in the 23 stations of the IPMA network in Madeira (20 in Madeira Island). , Porto Santo and Selvagem Grande).

