Regular blog reader Harry Johnston send me this message below. Anyone in the same situation or has any advise. Please place in the comments below.

My UK driving licence expired in middle of this mess, and was automatically extended by UK government but nobody seems to know if that extension is accepted here in Madeira. DVLA say its down to the acceptance by foreign government where you are driving!!!! I’m over 70 but that should not affect it, as it applies to all expired licences that have been extended automatically, trying to get definitive answers to this is a nightmare of first order, wonder if others on blog are in same position?

  3. Harry Johnston OBE Reply

    Thanks Richard, have done that and again not got an answer that makes for being sure that I’m on right side of law, they say its down to UK,UK say its down to the driving authority in country your driving, I’ve gone through my MP in UK right to top of DVLA
    If UK were still in EU no problem, it would be EU wide, but as with lots of things, this was not looked at so its not clear and defined.
    I was stopped in a road police check the other day and policeman just said Portugal has done same thing, so I’m hopeful but not 100% my fear is if involved in accident then the nod and wink approach goes out the window!!!!

  4. Harry Johnston OBE Reply

    Again thanks Elizabeth, that was issued before pandemic and before the automatic extension, I could not renew as with all driving licence applications to renew, we were all given automatic extensions, but as per a letter to my MP from head of DVLA the extensions ( including HGV) are only for driving in UK!!!!!

  5. Arthur Reply

    I understood that if you are resident here you have to change the UK license for a Portuguese one.

  6. Jane Reply

    My daughter’s expired during Covid and she just renewed online by uploading passport photo I think. Turnaround was v quick .

  7. Jayne Adye Reply

    I renewed my driving licence online only a few months ago, and received new licence within a week or so. I believe I was asked if I wanted the photo on either my passport or last licence, so it was unnecessary to submit a photo. There may be a short delay at the moment as I think there have been some strikes by DVLA. Also, I recall there was an instruction to cut up/destroy existing licence when submitting the application. I think it would be worth doing the online renewal asap – and perhaps get it delivered to a UK address and then posted on to you.

    • Susan Catherine Freitag Reply

      Daughter’s friend lost her driving licence in Hong Kong. The DVLA would only send the replacement to the address they had on record in the UK.

  8. Robert Reply

    When we moved here we were given a letter by the authorities (near Anadia) and told we could not change our licenses until they expired. This was done quite simply and quickly. Also know of a Scot’s acquaintance here who forgot his UK license ran out and 6 months after the expiration got a hefty fine when stopped by police.

  10. Bill Duncan Reply

    A quote from DVLA :

    “IF your licence expired between 1 February and 31 December 2020

    Your driving licence or entitlement to drive in the UK was automatically extended for 11 months. This is because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

    The extension started from the date your licence was due to expire.

    You will not get a new licence as part of the automatic extension. You’ll only get a new licence when you renew it.

    You can renew your licence online at any time before the extension ends.

    Renew your licence as normal if it expires on or after 1 January 2021.

    If you’re driving abroad

    You must renew your licence before you can drive abroad if your licence or entitlement to drive in the UK has been automatically extended.”

  11. Anna Reply

    If you are a permanent resident in Madeira, you need to exchange your UK licence for a Portuguese licence.
    Otherwise driving on UK licence is permitted during the 90 day period of 180 days. I also have an International Licence which I keep here, just in case I forget to bring my UK licence with me, but I understand the Authorities here want to see your UK licence as well as the International one.

