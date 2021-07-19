Madeira Airport today received another flight from Jet2.com, this time coming from Bristol.

Francisco Vieira Pita, commercial head of ANA Aeroportos de Portugal recalls that Jet2.com has been “an important partner for ANA in the resumption of tourist air traffic between the United Kingdom and Portugal”, stressing that, with this operation, “Jet2 .com consolidates its commitment to Madeira, starting to operate flights from 9 of its 10 bases in the United Kingdom”.

“Once again, the resilience of the Madeira destination in the recovery of outbound markets is demonstrated, as well as the potential of this region as a tourist destination based on sustainability. This operation is the result of a joint effort between ANA Aeroportos de Portugal/VINCI Airports and national tourism entities and regional,” he says.

The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture stresses that “the Regional Government welcomes this new operation and remains committed to fostering the partnership and maintaining the conditions that will allow ‘Jet2’ the greatest success in the Autonomous Region of Madeira”.

Eduardo Jesus recalls that the company “has been consolidating its process of connection to the Region over the years, always allowing for the addition of more bases, and with this one in Bristol, we now have nine, which is naturally relevant”, stressing that “there is a partnership with the company that has resulted in the affirmation of the destination in that market, in which it works very well, and that in Madeira it has found a correspondence to the needs highlighted by travelers from that origin”.

Steave Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to launch flights and holidays to Madeira from Bristol Airport today and further reinforce our commitment to this fantastic island. of flights and holidays to Madeira by our customers and we are confident that we will continue to be popular this summer and beyond. We look forward to working in partnership with hoteliers and the Tourism Office to ensure our customers know everything about this stunning destination and spend the most memorable vacation in Madeira.”

From Jornal Madeira