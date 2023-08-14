Passengers angry about delay in passport control at Porto Santo Airport

Several passengers who arrived this morning at Porto Santo Airport, coming from Gatwick, in London, are disgusted with the waiting time for passport control.

According to DIÁRIO, there are tourists who have been waiting for more than 1h30, when in London they manage to do passport control between 15 minutes and 20 minutes.

“In addition, the electronic passport readers are not working”, said one of the injured parties.

Meanwhile, the TUI plane has already taken off and passengers are still waiting.

 

  1. Possible these passengers are British! Britain have voted to be out of Europe. They cannot have the same benefit as you member of European countries.
    I also experienced late delays in Porto Santo Island many times and I’m Portuguese citizen.
    Madeira government and Nuno Batista should work out a system for passengers to pass through faster. Electronic passport machines have been off in the last 3 years, it’s not on.

  2. There can’t be that many flights to sort out for passport control …
    . probably just one controller…others are COVID sick excuse…as many people do now days …or couldn’t be bothered to work and are swimming in the sea

    Though I think it’s just miss management

