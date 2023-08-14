Passengers angry about delay in passport control at Porto Santo Airport

Several passengers who arrived this morning at Porto Santo Airport, coming from Gatwick, in London, are disgusted with the waiting time for passport control.

According to DIÁRIO, there are tourists who have been waiting for more than 1h30, when in London they manage to do passport control between 15 minutes and 20 minutes.

“In addition, the electronic passport readers are not working”, said one of the injured parties.

Meanwhile, the TUI plane has already taken off and passengers are still waiting.

