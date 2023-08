Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed the milestone of 600 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first person to have so many followers on this social network.

With more followers only the profile of Instagram itself, with 651 million. But for how long? About nine months ago, remember, the player had 500 million fans…

Behind the Madeiran follow Lionel Messi, with 483 million followers, and singer Selena Gomez, 427.

