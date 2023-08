At Praia do Garajau the rough seas the last day or so have had some benefits, as they have flatten the beach.

Today though bathing in the sea is not allowed and the lifeguards on duty are making sure everyone stays out of the water.

Not sure if this is the case along the south coast as it was yesterday in many areas. Those with some sea Protection like Calheta should be fine for a swim.

