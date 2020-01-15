The prosecutor opened an inquiry into the death of the eight-year-old girl, who died last Sunday after being assisted at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital and Machico Health Center.

The information was confirmed yesterday to Jornal Madeira by the coordinator of the Public Prosecution of the District of Madeira.

“I inform you that an inquiry was ordered, an autopsy has been carried out,” said Maria de Lurdes Correia, in response to the question posed by JM.

Although it has not advanced further in this case, the prosecutor’s inquiry should seek to ascertain the causes and circumstances in which the girl’s death occurred, and to check whether there was negligence or other reason on the part of health entities and officials who watched over her.