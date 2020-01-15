The Port of Funchal welcomes, this Wednesday, January 15, two visitors of ‘weight’: the ships ‘Mein Schiff Herz’ and ‘Mein Schiff 3’.

The ‘Mein Schiff Herz’ arrived this morning in the Port of Funchal, where tomorrow, will do another turnaround operation, with movements of 1243 departing passengers and 1184 boarding passengers.

According to information on the page of the Madeira Ports Administration (APRAM), the ship came from Ponta Delgada, with 1813 passengers and 790 crew, and the vast majority of passengers disembark, and 570 remain in transit. There are also 50 crew departing and 51 boarding.

Thus, on Friday the 17th at 2 pm, the ‘Mein Schiff Herz’ leaves Madeira for La Palma, with 1754 passengers and 791 crew members.

The ship, ‘Mein Schiff 3’, arrived on Monday evening in Funchal from Las Palmas, with 2469 passengers and 979 crew and departs today, at 2 pm, bound for the island of La Palma.