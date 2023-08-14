A busy night for Festa do Monte

The Festa do Monte is already starting to move. For now, there are more tourists than Madeirans present, but this trend is expected to reverse as the day ends and night approaches.

This afternoon JM walked through the typical narrow streets between Largo da Fonte, Igreja do Monte and Babosas and was able to see the animation and expectation of several dozens of traders.

There are food and drink stalls and toys, jewelry and even clothes are sold.

There is everything and for all tastes, in a space closed to traffic and controlled by dozens of police.

The environment appears to be safe and peaceful and the mayor of Funchal, who visited this afternoon to find out if everything was ready for the party, hopes it will remain that way throughout the night.

Pedro Calado also left a set of advice for those who want to go to Monte today.

“Use public transport or the cable car, which has a special price”, he suggested, also asking people to have fun, but drink in moderation. “There is no need to exaggerate or lose control of the situation”, he recalled.

