A 29-year-old Brazilian tourist got lost this afternoon on Pico do Facho, in Porto Santo.

The foreigner asked the Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters for help because she thought she was lost, and the crew went to meet her.

Forestry Police were also on site.

The woman was in good health.

From Diário Notícias

I just wonder how she got there to then think she was lost, or a case of a free ride back to her accommodation… 😂 😂 😂

