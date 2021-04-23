  • Home
  • Apps
  • Licensed Properties
  • About Us
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks to Michael Jordan for this photo and message.

I have a beautiful picture of Madeira for your friday foto series:

Ribeira-do-Cidrao

It is the last waterfall of a canyoning tour suitable for beginners.
It can also be reached from hikers, just start from the bridge above the river at GPS

32°43’39.7″N 16°57’57.0″W
32.727688, -16.965845

and walk river upwards. Needs good shoes as the feet might get wet.
But it is worth it.
Unfortunately there has been a rockfall and the big boulder on the top + right of the picture broke into two pieces, but it is still a nice place.
%d bloggers like this: