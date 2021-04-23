Thanks to Michael Jordan for this photo and message.

I have a beautiful picture of Madeira for your friday foto series:

Ribeira-do-Cidrao

It is the last waterfall of a canyoning tour suitable for beginners.

It can also be reached from hikers, just start from the bridge above the river at GPS

32°43’39.7″N 16°57’57.0″W

32.727688, -16.965845

and walk river upwards. Needs good shoes as the feet might get wet.

But it is worth it.

Unfortunately there has been a rockfall and the big boulder on the top + right of the picture broke into two pieces, but it is still a nice place.