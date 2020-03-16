It may be a sign of the conscience of Madeirans. Unlike the last few weeks, especially last week when hundreds of people waited patiently long hours to watch the equipment pass to the Paul da Serra wind farm, today you can tell by the fingers the curious people who are on the road between Ribeira Brava and Calheta. The explanation may be in the quarantine to which they are subject.

Carlos Caparica, driver makes the special transport of the blades and generators to the plateau, believes that the population may be more aware of the Coronavirus pandemic, which is why he says that there were few roundabouts.

Unlike last week too, with difficulties felt at the Arco da Calheta roundabout, today the transport was made without major constraints and the trucks are already on their way to Prazeres.