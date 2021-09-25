Motorcyclists in dangerous maneuvers on the fast lane

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A group of motorcyclists was filmed driving along the highway on Saturday afternoon, carrying out some maneuvers considered dangerous.

The images taken in Funchal show one of the motorcyclists doing an ‘acrobatics’ commonly known as ‘cavalinho’.

