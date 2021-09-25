Motorcyclists in dangerous maneuvers on the fast lane

Motorcyclists in dangerous maneuvers on the fast laneTobi Hughes·25th September 2021Madeira News A group of motorcyclists was filmed driving along the highway on Saturday afternoon, carrying out some maneuvers considered dangerous. The images taken in Funchal show one of the motorcyclists doing an ‘acrobatics’ commonly known as ‘cavalinho’. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related