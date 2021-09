Election day today, we should expect results late night or early tomorrow.

The 48 crew members of the Lobo Marinho vessel should not exercise their right to vote, as JM found out.

A lot of bureaucracy in order to request early voting ended up ‘preventing’ the crew of the ship that daily connects Madeira and Porto Santo, from exercising their right to vote.

From Jornal Madeira

