The accident that occurred about 18.30 on the highway, in the Boa Nova area, caused two injuries.

The victims, a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were rescued by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, and the man had to be extricated from inside the vehicle and was also assisted by EMIR.

As the DIÁRIO reported, the car left the road, which generated a great deal of attention at the site.

The PSP took care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

