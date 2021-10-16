FOREIGN WOMAN FALLS WHILE WAKKING BETWEEN CAMACHA AND CANIÇO AND IS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL

A citizen of foreign nationality suffered a fall, at around 4 pm, while taking the levada walk between the Salgados area (Camacha) and the Moinhos (Caniço).

The woman who was accompanied by her husband, presented injuries, namely a fracture of a lower limb. The Municipal Fire Department of Santa Cruz admitted that to reach the place (already distant and difficult to access area), it took a while.

After receiving first aid, the woman – who is staying at a well-known hotel in Caniço – was sent to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

It should be noted that an ambulance and a support car with 5 men were called to the site.

From Jornal Madeira

