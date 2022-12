The wind that has been felt this Tuesday at Madeira International Airport has already forced more than three aircraft to divert to other stops, mainly back to mainland Portugal from where they left.

Flights from Porto (TAP and easyJet) and Lisbon (Ryanair) are the affected connections.

Nothing has yet landed today, and the wind is incredibly strong here in Caniço with branches down, bins flying around ect.

The expressway is thick low cloud between junction 12-16….

Like this: Like Loading...