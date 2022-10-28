PEDRO CALADO ASKS FAMILY DOCTORS TO REDOUBLE THEIR EFFORTS IN 2023, A YEAR AS DIFFICULT AS THE COVID-19

Present at the opening session of the 5th Conference on Respiratory Pathology and Immunoallergology, the mayor of Funchal appealed to family doctors to make a “doubled effort” with families, anticipating that the coming year will be very difficult in social and economic terms .

Pedro Calado fears, in fact, that next year will be as difficult as the first year of the pandemic in the Region, which caused strong financial constraints to Madeirans.

The mayor also highlighted that in the same way that the region knew how to respond to the challenges at that time, it will also know with the crisis expected for 2023, due to inflation and war, ensuring that those responsible have managed to find quick solutions to the problems.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...