Friday FotoTobi Hughes·28th October 2022Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Milan Nenadic for this lovely photo. View from my balcony proving that the pearl in the Atlantic also has 2 pots of gold. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related