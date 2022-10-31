Continente Online is now available in Madeira.

“The inhabitants of Funchal can now make their purchases online, conveniently, quickly and safely, and receive the order at home on the selected day and time, for greater convenience”, writes Continente in a statement, adding that “this is more one of the retailer’s bets in the region, after the CEO, Luís Moutinho, announced, in August, the intention to open more spaces in the archipelago and the remodeling of some of the existing stores with works worth 7 million euros.”

Funchal customers can now make their Continente purchases wherever and whenever they want, and opt for home delivery (delivery service from €6.99) or free pick-up at the Click&Go point of the Continente Modelo store in Viveiros, in São Roque (reopened at the end of August completely refurbished).

Pedro Santos, director of E-commerce at MC, states that “it is with great enthusiasm that we come to the island of Madeira, to improve the service we provide to our customers. Since 2001, when Continente Online was launched, online business is a service by MC. We have long believed in this channel and as such we have invested, and will continue to do so, in the development and modernization of our digital value proposition, which includes a consistent integration with the physical proposals. to Madeira, more than expanding a service and making life easier for Madeirans, we believe that we reaffirm and make clear the importance that this region in growing development has for the Continent.”

“Continente Online leads the online supermarket market in Portugal and was recently distinguished as the best online supermarket in Portugal (Best Portuguese online supermarkets 2022 rating), according to customer experience, from the e-grocery rating 2022 Portugal”, it says. note.

In 2021, on its 20th anniversary, Continente Online renewed its website and app, with features that facilitate the entire purchase process and allow customers to gain more time. The android app is available on the play store and the iOS version is available on the app store.

The Continente brand e-commerce platform, which can be used on any device – website, mobile phone or tablet – has navigation facilitated by the search system and personalized recommendations tailored to each customer. At checkout, consumers have the possibility to manage product-by-product replacements, with alternatives to unavailable items, making the shopping cart construction process faster on any device.

“Continente Online has a wide range of products, integration with the Continente Card, same-day deliveries, 7 days a week, from 8 am to 11 pm, and Click&Go in more than 150 stores in the country to pick up orders, which allows orders without delivery costs. Continente’s commitment is to provide experiences that create more value for customers and help them in their daily lives, through the provision of excellent services, which is transversal to physical and digital channels”, he concludes.

From Jornal Madeira

Let’s hope this reaches out further in Madeira.

