ALBURQUERQUE WILL BE THIS TUESDAY AT THE CHESTNUT FESTIVAL

The president of the Regional Government of Madeira will be this Tuesday, at 15:00, at the Festa da Castanha, in the parish of Curral das Freiras.

Miguel Albuquerque will attend the ethnographic procession organized by the local Casa do Povo. This is the 38th edition of the Chestnut Festival, an event that aims to boost and promote this important regional agricultural product, an opportunity for countless visitors to taste the delicacies and derivatives of this dried fruit: roasted chestnuts, liqueurs and cakes.

The occasion is also used to promote a gastronomic contest to be held in restaurants located in that parish.

Tomorrow is also a Bank Holiday, All Saints Day.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...