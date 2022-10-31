EASYJET STARTS DIRECT FLIGHTS BETWEEN LISBON AND PORTO SANTO DURING WINTER

The easyJet airline started this Sunday, October 30, a new winter operation to Porto Santo, thus maintaining direct flights from Lisbon to the island that operated during the summer.

Calls are regular, every Wednesday and Sunday.

The trips are carried out in an Airbus A321neo with 235 seats, meaning that, in the overall season, the English company offers, from the capital to Porto Santo, around 9,900 seats. Thus, ‘Ilha Dourada’ comes with a reinforced offer this season.

“We are very satisfied with this offer by easyjet. It is a very important contribution for Porto Santo to encourage the arrival of more travelers, at this time of year, through Lisbon, the country and other origins that the company connects from that city. On the other hand, it is in line with the effort we have made, continuously, to increase demand beyond the high season, which are the summer months”, says the Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus.

The island of Porto Santo, which is less than an hour and a half from Lisbon, has unique characteristics, where its extensive golden sand beach stands out.

In addition, the mild climate allows for active tourism throughout the year, with multiple experiences, such as diving, whale watching, hiking, horseback riding, thalassotherapy and psamotherapy treatments, among others.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...