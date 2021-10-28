GPS leaves car stuck on stairs next to the Assembly

GPS leaves car stuck on stairs next to the AssemblyTobi Hughes·28th October 2021Madeira News A car was stuck this afternoon on the stairs next to the Regional Legislative Assembly. According to a source who witnessed the unusual case, the driver was betrayed by the GPS that told him to move on. The car is being towed away. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related