GPS leaves car stuck on stairs next to the Assembly

A car was stuck this afternoon on the stairs next to the Regional Legislative Assembly.

According to a source who witnessed the unusual case, the driver was betrayed by the GPS that told him to move on.

The car is being towed away.

From Diário Notícias

