Suspicion of crime in the deaths of Mother and Daughter

There is suspicion of crime in the deaths of the two women – mother, in her 60s, and daughter, in her 30s – who were found last night in a house in Caminho do Amparo, Funchal.

As it was possible to know, the scenario found at the site led to the matter having been under the police, and investigations by the Judiciary Police (PJ) are already underway to understand what happened.

What is certain is that both had not been seen for a few days.

The Bombeiros Sapadores from Funchal were present at the site, as well as the PSP and the PJ.

From Agora Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...