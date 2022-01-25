Madeira with 1,246 new cases and 2,039 recovered

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) recorded today, January 25, one death and 1,246 new cases of infection by Covid-19, indicates the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) in its epidemiological bulletin.

Of the new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, there are 26 imported cases and 1,220 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

If there is 1 death to be reported, RAM now counts, to date, a total of 160.

Also according to the epidemiological bulletin, there are 10,083 active cases, of which 215 are imported cases and 9,868 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 90 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (85 in Multipurpose Units and five in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19) and 20 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

