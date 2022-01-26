TWO FISHERMEN WERE RESCUED FROM A VESSEL THAT SANK OFF CABO GIRÃO

Two fishermen were rescued this morning by members of the local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal, after the local fishing vessel they were on sank about five miles (approximately nine kilometers) south of Cabo Girão.

According to a note sent to the newsroom, the alert was received at 7:25 am, through the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Subcenter (MRSC Funchal), which received an indication that a popular had spotted a light signal off Cabo Girão , and a vessel from the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal was immediately activated to the site.

“Upon arrival at the site, the Maritime Police found that a local fishing vessel had sunk and was partially submerged, having proceeded to rescue the two fishermen who were heading in the same way to the Funchal marina. The victims showed signs of hypothermia, having been assisted at the marina by elements of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters who later transported the victims to a hospital unit”, informs the same note.

It should also be noted that, to the place where the fishing vessel sank, a vessel from the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal and a vessel from the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal were committed to monitor the situation of the vessel, with a view to removing the vessel.

In turn, the respective notice to navigation was made and the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal has already taken care of the occurrence.

From Jornal Madeira

