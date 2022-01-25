THREE CRUISES BRING 4,503 PEOPLE TO FUNCHAL TODAY

Today, the Port of Funchal welcomes three ships – ‘Mein Schiff 4’, ‘AIDAmar’ and ‘Artania’ – that spend the night in Madeira and bring, among passengers and crew, a total of 4,503 people.

The ‘Mein Schiff 4’ came from Las Palmas, with 1,426 passengers and 816 crew. The ship leaves tomorrow, at 2:00 pm, for the island of La Palma, after a 33-hour stopover at the Port of Funchal.

The ‘AIDAmar’, also from Las Palmas, has 736 passengers and 617 crew on board. It makes a 23-hour stopover in Madeira and leaves tomorrow at 5:30 am for Lanzarote.

Finally, the ‘Artania’ arrived from La Gomera, with 432 passengers and 476 crew. It goes to Vigo tomorrow at 2:00 pm, after a 28-hour layover.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...