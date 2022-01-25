“Liebesboot” series filming again in Porto do Funchal

The Port of Funchal is once again the stage for the series “Liebesboot”, (The Love Boat), on the German television network ZDF.

According to the news advanced by the Ports of Madeira, on their facebook page, the production team travels aboard the “Artania” – previously it was the “Amadea” of the same company – and throughout the afternoon has been filming several ship, right in the harbor at the Port of Funchal.

The production team of this series has already been to Porto do Funchal several times, filming for this German series.

It should be noted that today, there were also extras from Madeira, including Madeiran taxi drivers.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...