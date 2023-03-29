PORT OF FUNCHAL WITH 3 SHIPS AND 7,299 PEOPLE

The three ships that are currently docked in the port of Funchal, “AIDAdiva” that arrived this morning and “Mein Schiff 4” and “Balmoral” that stayed overnight in Madeira, are moving a total of 7,299 people, of which 5,268 they are passengers.

The “AIDAdiva” came from Pointe-A-Pitre, capital of Guadeloupe, French overseas department, located in the Caribbean Sea. On board, it brings 1621 passengers and 597 crew. It stays in Madeira from 3 am and departs at 9 pm, bound for A Coruña, one of the stops on this 25-night cruise, which started on March 12, in Jamaica, with calls also in the Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Guadeloupe, Madeira, A Coruña (northern Spain), Dover (England), Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Hamburg, where the trip ends on April 6th.

The “Balmoral” arrived yesterday afternoon from Southampton for a 24-hour stopover. On board, 1018 passengers and 528 crew travel. She leaves at 5:30 pm, for La Gomera. This 13-night cruise that started on March 24, in addition to Madeira, calls at three Canary Islands, La Gomera, Tenerife and Lanzarote, and on the way up, it also visits A Coruña, in the north of Spain, and should arrive in Southampton at April 6th, when this Atlantic tour ends.

“Mein Schiff 4” is also taking a cruise to the Atlantic islands of Madeira and the Canary Islands and also to Agadir, in Morocco. Starting March 19th in Las Palmas, this cruise ends April 2nd in the same port.

The ship arrived in Madeira early yesterday morning, with 2629 passengers and 906 crew. She departs today at 2 pm, bound for La Palma, after a 32-hour stopover at the port of Funchal.

