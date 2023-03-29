DRUGS ON SAILBOAT: TWO RUSSIANS SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS IN PRISON, WOMAN ACQUITTED

The judgment of three Russian citizens, two men and a woman, accused of drug trafficking, after being caught with cocaine on a sailboat in Madeira, was read today.

The two men were convicted of the crime of simple trafficking, with a sentence of 7 years and 7 months in prison and expulsion from national territory, after serving the sentence, for a period of five years.

The woman was acquitted and, therefore, returned to freedom, a decision by the judge received with tears of relief by the young woman.

From Jornal Madeira

