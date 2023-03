The highest maximum temperature this year in Madeira was recorded this Tuesday (until 7 pm) in Quinta Grande, with the thermometer at the IPMA meteorological station rising to 29.7 ºC, a value recorded at 5:40 pm. It is the new record for maximum air temperature, surpassed by 2 ºC the previous maximum (27.7 ºC), recorded this Sunday, also in Quinta Grande, the location that registers the highest temperatures of the entire IPMA network in the Region for the third consecutive day.