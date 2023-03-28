Madeira present at the world’s largest fair for the cruise industry

APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira and the shipping agents of Madeira participate again in the great world fair of the cruise industry, Seatrade Cruise Global, which runs until March 30, at the Convention Center, in Fort Lauderdale, USA .

This year’s event is marked by the realization that cruise tourism is recovering very quickly and that there is a clear commitment by the sector to environmental sustainability.

The president of the Madeira Ports Administration, the company’s commercial manager and the shipping agents take advantage of the trip to contact companies and decision-makers, trying to publicize and attract more cruises and companies to the region.

APRAM is present at this fair in two stands of the ‘Cruise in the Atlantic Island’ brand, together with the Canary Islands and Cape Verde, and in the stand of the Ports of Portugal.

This Tuesday was the first day of the exhibition, since yesterday, attention was turned to the beginning of the conference that addresses the current situation of the global cruise industry, with the main specialists of the sector.

