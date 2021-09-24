The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, clarified this morning that a possible relief from the restrictive measures still in force in the Region, namely the mandatory curfew and the reopening of nightlife spaces, is a decision to be taken only after the effects of the first festival. The weekend of the Flower Festival, being the one that will predictably provide the greatest concentration of people in downtown Funchal.

“We are going to analyze the effects of the Flower Festival in terms of concentration of people and we need a few days to assess the result of what is going to happen. After that, we will take the measures”, he clarified.

This time Madeira does not follow the relief that will take place in mainland Portugal, a decision already announced yesterday and to take effect from the 1st of October.

“Right now, we are not in a position to take impromptu measures,” he claimed, in a way of repairing the measure taken by the central government.

“We have always done things with consideration, with common sense and with concrete data”, he stressed. Although the pandemic was under control, he recalls that “we are still making a massive testing effort at the beginning of classes where we have detected some cases in young people. There are not many”, he stressed.

Even so, he prefers to ‘play it safe’, remembering that “the pandemic is not over yet”.

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, visited this morning the coverage works of the multi-sport facility at the Caniço 1st Cycle Basic School.

From Diário Notícias

