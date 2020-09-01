Today’s balance sheet – Tuesday – September 1 – regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> 1 new case of covid-19 in RAM. This is an imported case, from Italy.

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for covid19.

> The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 162 confirmed cases, with 44 active cases and 118 recovered.

> Since yesterday, there have been reports of 5 situations of travelers who are being studied by health authorities. Laboratory tests and an epidemiological investigation are ongoing.

> There are 44 active cases, of which 33 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 11 are cases of local transmission.

Daniel Caires – 18h47

