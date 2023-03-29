Cleaning work completed on the escarpment of Fajã das Galinhas

The cleaning work on the escarpment of Fajã das Galinhas, where a landslide occurred on the 16th of March, causing three people to be injured and causing substantial material damage, has already been completed.

A source from Câmara de Lobos City Council confirmed to DIÁRIO that work in the upper part of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos ended this Tuesday and revealed that it covered the area where the landslide occurred and, for security reasons, it was extended to the surroundings, since another point had been identified where there was a set of stones that offered some risk of collapse.

“We took advantage of this operation and also carried out this intervention. Thus, there were two areas where we proceeded to clean the escarpment with the technical and operational support of the team of rock workers”, explained the same source, adding that by the end of the week the teams of the municipality will proceed with the cleaning of the materials on the road. public, namely stones, trees and branches. A job that should last until the weekend, when road traffic, which is currently restricted, will be re-established.

In addition, the municipality predicts that at the beginning of next week the seven people who had to be relocated to the Artistic Residence of Ilhéu due to the landslide will be able to return to their homes.

Regarding the hypothesis that the residents of Fajã das Galinhas are permanently removed from this area, due to the imminent danger of falling rocks, the Municipality of Câmara de Lobos explains that “under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) it is studying the financial viability for the creation of some housing infrastructure outside that area to allow people to leave their homes and go to an area with less danger”. “It is a situation that is being studied, but at this moment we still do not have data that allow us to announce any concrete measure”, he underlined.

As the Diario Notícias reported, the history of falling stones in this area is recurrent and has already caused several scares. Despite the warnings, it has still not been possible to find a definitive solution to this situation.

From Diário Notícias

