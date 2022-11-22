Seven vehicles vandalised in Parque 2000

Seven vehicles were vandalised yesterday afternoon, when they were parked in the parking lot of building 2000, in Funchal.

Cars were found with broken windows and completely wrecked, with huge damage that, in some cases, amounts to hundreds of euros.

“I think the act was only carried out by an individual and I think he was just looking for money”, said one of the owners, explaining that no personal objects were stolen from the cars.

It is also known that the Public Security Police (PSP) was called to the scene, took care of the occurrence and was taking fingerprints and checking the video surveillance images of the parking lot, in order to carry out the proper investigation..

