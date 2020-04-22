A group of farmers from Caldeira and Rancho, in Câmara de Lobos, is revolted at not being able to dispose of the tons of vegetables if there is no solution from the Regional Government that allows the passage of production to markets, due to the restrictions imposed by the sanitary fence in Câmara de Lobos parish.

Farmers ask for the same exception that was created for PEZO, where there is a possibility for companies like AFA and ECM to work and workers to circulate.

The indignation was recorded this morning in the report that Diário Notícias did on the spot.

From Diário Notícias