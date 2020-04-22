EasyJet anticipated the sale of flights for the spring of 2021.

Usually offered for sale in September, these high season flights give customers the possibility to book in advance and save a lot in the two-week period that includes Easter school holidays between March 28 and April 18, 2021.

Flights are now available at www.easyJet.com, which means customers, whose Easter travel plans this year have been hampered by the pandemic, can now plan for Easter 2021, taking advantage of the exceptional value available to hundreds of destinations.

EasyJet has scheduled more than 47,000 flights, to take place between March 28, 2021 and April 18, offering more than three million seats for passengers to embark on Easter holidays.

Customers can also change existing reservations for next spring, if they need to, with the guarantee that a change fee will not apply.

EasyJet plans to sell flights for the summer of 2021 very soon. More information will be released in due course. At that time, customers will be able to plan their future vacations by booking flights until October 2021.

In addition, until Friday – April 24th – reservations include luggage and sports equipment for only € 1. Includes all suitcases, bicycles, skis, surfboards, golf clubs, camping equipment and backpacks.

“We know that many people’s Easter vacation plans have been interrupted this year, so we’ve decided to put our Spring 2021 flights up for sale sooner so that our customers can book a new break or, if they are reorganizing their travel plans, they have even more dates and destinations to choose from. When booking in advance, customers will not only get the best price at hundreds of destinations in our network, but will also be able to book all luggage for just €1 “said Robert Carey, commercial director at easyJet.